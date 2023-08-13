James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.86

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.86 ($9.56) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.22). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 765 ($9.78), with a volume of 8,118 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Cropper
James Cropper Price Performance
James Cropper Company Profile
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James Cropper
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.