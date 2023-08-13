James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.86

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.86 ($9.56) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.22). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 765 ($9.78), with a volume of 8,118 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.31. The company has a market cap of £73.06 million, a PE ratio of -6,954.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

