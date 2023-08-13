Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.98. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
