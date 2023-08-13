JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $716.54

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $716.54 and traded as low as $661.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $676.00, with a volume of 108 shares.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.43.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

