John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

