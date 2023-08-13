Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 56,787 shares traded.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

