JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target to $21.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

