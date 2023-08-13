JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $48.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

PRGO opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.52%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

