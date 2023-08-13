JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
Primo Water Stock Performance
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
