JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7727 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

