JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

