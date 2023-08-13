Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.31% from the stock’s current price.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of KALA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.29 and a beta of -1.53. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
