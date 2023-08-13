Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.31% from the stock’s current price.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.29 and a beta of -1.53. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

