Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.
