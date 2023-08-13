Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.
Kelly Services Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Further Reading
