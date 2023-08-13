Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYA

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.