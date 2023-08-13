KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of KLA worth $127,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.