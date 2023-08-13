Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Koito Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koito Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

