KOK (KOK) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $3.71 million and $97,760.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.82 or 1.00048665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0079382 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $112,290.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.