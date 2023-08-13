Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aug 13th, 2023

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,523,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 1,165,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.8 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 2.1 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of C$24.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

