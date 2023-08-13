Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

