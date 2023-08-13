Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Koppers worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 503,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,752. The company has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock worth $752,841 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

