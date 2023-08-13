Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,677 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,340,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

