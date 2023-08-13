Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 4,635 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,576. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $556.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day moving average of $428.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

