Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 7,540 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $45,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,074,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

