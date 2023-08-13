Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.11. 536,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,093. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

