Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of Ciena worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,672,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 338,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,218 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 796,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,224. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

