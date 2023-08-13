Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $64.42 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $64,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.37. 335,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,559. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $226.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

