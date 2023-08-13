Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

