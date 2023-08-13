Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 2,982 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.