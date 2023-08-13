Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,602 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 696,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.