Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 179,260 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 179,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 28,783,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,283,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

