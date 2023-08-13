Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

KURA stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $811.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.77. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after buying an additional 196,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

