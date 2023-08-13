Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.52. 842,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.