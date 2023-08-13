Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 2,630 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FOX by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. 2,671,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.