Laffer Tengler Investments Buys Shares of 10,569 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned about 0.34% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 147.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 164,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 54,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,330. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

