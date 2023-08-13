Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $13.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $806.95. 526,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $744.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

