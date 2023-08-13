Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 1,415,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

