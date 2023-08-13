Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.16 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The company has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.