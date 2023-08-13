Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.6% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in RTX were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,431. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

