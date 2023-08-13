Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 5,679 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,023. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $48.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
