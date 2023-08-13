Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 98 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.13. 650,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,147. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.