Lake Street Capital Increases Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $42.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

LMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Price Performance

Insider Activity at Limbach

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $360.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

In other Limbach news, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $41,375.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,537.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $41,375.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.