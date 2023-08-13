LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $54,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCII opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

