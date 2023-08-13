Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $13.00. Leatt shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 9,325 shares trading hands.

Leatt Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

