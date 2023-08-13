LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
