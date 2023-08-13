Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 198.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 173.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $42,388,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.11. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

