Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $17,582,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $9,193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $10,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

