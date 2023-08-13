Locus Chain Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $14,897.23 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

