Loom Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

