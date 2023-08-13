Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 63.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

