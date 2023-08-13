Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LXFR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 101,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,636. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

