Macatawa Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Macatawa Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.84.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
