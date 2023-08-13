Macatawa Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

